Education Ministry Takes Steps To Provide Better Bus Service To FDE Students

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) As per the directions of Federal Education Minister, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has announced that 45 out-of-order and dysfunctional buses since 14 years, are currently being repaired and rehabilitated and will be brought back into the system within a week to ensure safe and reliable transportation for the FDE students.

According to the education ministry, 200 drivers and conductors have also been hired after eight years through a third-party service to address the human resource deficiency in the school bus fleet.

This will enable us to provide efficient and timely transportation services to the students.

Similarly, 20 Pink Buses have also been allocated for girl students and teachers to travel from rural to urban areas.

The Federal Minister of Education is committed to providing quality education and ensuring the well-being of the students, thus these initiatives are a testament to their dedication to improving the country's education system, it said.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to provide a conducive learning environment and support services for our students" the education ministry added.

