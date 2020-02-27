Education ministry to ensure more admission capacity in FDE schools

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training shall ensure increased number of seats in the federal public institutions for the admissions of out of schools children under its policy to enroll each and every child in the school.

According to the sources, the ministry of education in order to achieve the task had taken numerous measures to include out of school children in its new policy for the year 2020-21.

Talking to APP they said that the students of 22 Out of School Children (OOSC) centers using Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) have been assessed to be promoted in next level.

The sources said that a smart phone App for all teachers, Area Education Officers (AEOs) and concerned officials had also been introduced to enhance effective monitoring and data driven decision for the enrollment of out of schools children.

The ministry had provided area wise ALP books along with teacher guides for the learning of students, they added.

They said that follow up support and mentoring was also being provided by the education ministry to ALP teachers through Master trainers to enhance quality of education in the public sector schools.

The sources confirmed that all out of school children to be enrolled to mainstream Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools in class 6 after completing ALP package.

The ministry was engaging volunteer participation for school support in provision of missing facilities through First Lady Volunteer School Support Program, they added.

The ministry will ensure the grant of admissions in each institution as per intake capacity of every institution.

The sources said that no one was denied admission and every possible effort is made to accommodate all applicants, according to distance 33 from residence and merit prevailing in each institution.

However, under the project Up-gradation of ICT High Schools, under PSDP, additional classrooms along with other allied facilities were being provided in 34 educational institutions and construction of the same is in final stages, they confirmed.