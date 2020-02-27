UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Ministry To Ensure More Admission Capacity In FDE Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:21 PM

Education ministry to ensure more admission capacity in FDE schools

Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training shall ensure increased number of seats in the federal public institutions for the admissions of out of schools children under its policy to enroll each and every child in the school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training shall ensure increased number of seats in the federal public institutions for the admissions of out of schools children under its policy to enroll each and every child in the school.

According to the sources, the ministry of education in order to achieve the task had taken numerous measures to include out of school children in its new policy for the year 2020-21.

Talking to APP they said that the students of 22 Out of School Children (OOSC) centers using Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) have been assessed to be promoted in next level.

The sources said that a smart phone App for all teachers, Area Education Officers (AEOs) and concerned officials had also been introduced to enhance effective monitoring and data driven decision for the enrollment of out of schools children.

The ministry had provided area wise ALP books along with teacher guides for the learning of students, they added.

They said that follow up support and mentoring was also being provided by the education ministry to ALP teachers through Master trainers to enhance quality of education in the public sector schools.

The sources confirmed that all out of school children to be enrolled to mainstream Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools in class 6 after completing ALP package.

The ministry was engaging volunteer participation for school support in provision of missing facilities through First Lady Volunteer School Support Program, they added.

The ministry will ensure the grant of admissions in each institution as per intake capacity of every institution.

The sources said that no one was denied admission and every possible effort is made to accommodate all applicants, according to distance 33 from residence and merit prevailing in each institution.

However, under the project Up-gradation of ICT High Schools, under PSDP, additional classrooms along with other allied facilities were being provided in 34 educational institutions and construction of the same is in final stages, they confirmed.

Related Topics

Education Same All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Buoyant Pakistan ready for England challenge

2 minutes ago

Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis claim that, on a lo ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

8 minutes ago

Teen Verma shines as India edge New Zealand to rea ..

49 seconds ago

Bullied Australian boy to donate $475,000 to chari ..

51 seconds ago

International Culture,Food fest on March 14,15

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.