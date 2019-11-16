UrduPoint.com
Education Ministry To Ensure Playgrounds At FDE Schools

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Education ministry to ensure playgrounds at FDE schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in its efforts to provide missing facilities to schools and colleges working under Federal Directorate of Education would ensure vast playgrounds in the educational institutions.

Through this initiative, the government would promote physical activities among the students, said an official of education ministry on Saturday.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said, "Under the education reforms programme the government would complete the task of providing sports grounds to FDE educational institutions." It is pertinent to mention here that the students of various schools, colleges working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) were facing problems due to lacks of sports facilities in their educational institutions.

The parents, students of different sectors complain that there was shortage of playgrounds in different schools, which force the youngsters to play on roads and streets.

Sabir Ali, a resident of sector G-8 said football was his favourite game but unfortunately there was no proper ground at school.

Most of the parents complain that due to the absence of playgrounds at schools, they do not allow their kids to play in the streets, which can be dangerous for them.

"Most of the schools have no proper facility of playgrounds due to lack of space in their respective institutions," said, Zulfiqar Ahmed, a resident of F-6.

Most of the students, aged 12-17, can be seen on green belts in different areas playing various games.

A school official when contacted said many educational institutions had constructed playgrounds in the federal capital for the students to promote healthy activities.

