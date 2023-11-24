Open Menu

Education Ministry To Hold Three-day National Level Conference On Reading And Literacy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Education ministry to hold three-day National Level Conference on reading and literacy

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training would organize a three-day National Level Conference on reading and literacy, titled, “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners,” alongside a Book and Foundational Learning Festival on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training would organize a three-day National Level Conference on reading and literacy, titled, “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners,” alongside a Book and Foundational Learning Festival on Saturday.

Deputy Secretary (Admin) Hameed Khan Niazi in a statement here on Friday said a three-day National Level Conference on reading and literacy, titled, “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners,” alongside a Book and Foundational Learning Festival.

Niazi, who also leads the Directorate General Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), sees the events as a unique opportunity for renowned educationists to lead insightful discussions on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

He further expressed that leading education providers will deliver short ‘Lightning Talks,’ addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning.

The festival will feature a platform showcasing new book releases, stalls focusing on Reading Challenges and Solutions in Foundational Learning, interactive theatre, captivating storytelling sessions, and more.

As part of the festival, two BECS students who gained admission to medical colleges will receive a distinction award. Additionally, 50 BECS teachers, along with all officers, will participate in the festival to watch, observe, and learn from its various programs.

The focus of this year’s event is on children, schools, and families, where leading education providers will deliver short ‘Lightning Talks’ addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning.

Related Topics

Education Reading Lead Event All From

Recent Stories

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority ..

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority; DC Jhang

28 seconds ago
 PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athlet ..

PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

30 seconds ago
 Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaite ..

Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaited

31 seconds ago
 Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

2 hours ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

2 hours ago
KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

2 hours ago
 Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

3 hours ago
 Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

1 hour ago
 IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement ..

IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement so far: Caretaker Minister fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan