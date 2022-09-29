UrduPoint.com

Education Ministry To Implement Phase-III Of SNC In Academic Year 2023

Published September 29, 2022

Education ministry to implement Phase-III of SNC in academic year 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Ministry for Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was taking stringent steps for implementation of Single National Curriculum (SNC) Phase-III (Grades 9 to 12) in Academic Year 2023.

According to the official sources, the stage-wise implementation of Single National Curriculum (SNC) was being ensured under reforms programme in all educational institutions keeping in view the prevailing apartheid in the society.

The sources said that this curriculum was being implemented in three phases. "The first phase for Grades Pre 1-5 had been implemented in Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan from Academic Year 2021. While, in Balochistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, implementation started from the Academic year 2022".

Similarly, in the second phase, the curriculum for Grades 6 to 8 had been developed and finalized with contribution of all the federating units, private sector, Religious Seminaries (madaris) and religious minorities. However, the implementation of this curriculum has been started from Academic Year 2022 while SNC for Grades 9 to 12 will be completed in Academic Year 2023.

The government had taken many core steps for introduction of the curriculum reforms including, reconstitution of National Curriculum Council, multiple meetings of the stakeholders including public, private sector and religious schools, workshops on SDGs, Life Skills Based Education, and Critical Thinking etc. workshops in all federating units, the sources added.

Furthermore, they said, the steps taken by the government were policy dialogues in all the federating units, engagement of Madaris Boards (Wafaqs and Tanzimat) for consensus on Islamiyat curriculum, engagement with the representatives of different faith groups for development of curriculum and textbooks on Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Bahai, Kalasha, Zoroastrianism, and Budhism.

Similarly, under the reforms project, the development of quality model textbooks to be shared with the federating units free of cost while teacher training modules were being developed to ensure effective teacher training across Pakistan.

National level conferences and Inter Provincial Curriculum Workshops on standards and textbooks were also part of government's reforms measures.

