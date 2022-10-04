Education Ministry to improve students' conceptual learning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Ministry of Education and Professional Training would roll-out of STEAM interventions across all of its high schools in Islamabad Capital Territory for improving the conceptual learning of students.

In that regard, a Letter of Understanding (LoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Education and Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) on Tuesday.

Ministry of Federal Education's STEAM Pakistan program is focused on improving conceptual understanding and analytical skills of school children across the country, with a specific focus on girls' education, while transitioning from the exam-centred to learning based approach among students.

Launched in early 2022, the program has already started its interventions in middle and high schools in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

FGEI's Director General, Major General Muhammad Asghar, HI (M), while addressing the launching ceremony, stated that "STEAM Pakistan project will complement the various measures taken by FGEI to attain the objective of quality education and promote the conceptual learning and development of soft skills in youth".

The LoU intends to support FGEI's efforts on targeting students in middle schools across its network, with federal education ministry providing technical support for systems, teacher training, and STEAM content.

Additional Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry at the signing ceremony remarked, "It is important that we focus on our children's learning, and today is a great opportunity for the Ministry of Federal Education to collaborate with another Ministry for this purpose. The Ministry looks forward to providing similar technical support to provinces on STEAM".

FGEI currently manages 190 high schools in 45 districts across all provinces and AJ&K, and a total of 311 schools (including 13 higher secondary schools) and 47 colleges across Pakistan with over 8,000 teachers and 200,000 students.

FGEI operates under the aegis of Ministry of Defence.

STEAM Pakistan is a collaborative project through which Malala Fund and partners are providing support to the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training to advance secondary school-aged girls' access to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education in Pakistan.