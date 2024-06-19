Education Ministry To Inaugurate Center Of Excellence At ICG F-6/2
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training will inaugurate Google for Education Center of Excellence at Islamabad Girls College (ICG) F6/2 on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
"The Center of Excellence is a transformation of traditional classroom through Google for Education tools and Chrome books that enhances teaching and learning experience of teachers and students," a ministry press release said on Wednesday.
"These labs will present an opportunity to the students to experience complete Google for Education ecosystem and prove as a best practice for other schools in the Islamabad Capital Territory," it added.
