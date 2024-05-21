Education ministry to launch 'Each One Teach One' initiative to eradicate illiteracy

On the directions of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, a landmark move to combat illiteracy in Pakistan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT), with the support of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), has announced the launch of the ‘Each One Teaches One’ (EOTO) initiative under the Prime Minister’s Roshan Pakistan – National Literacy Drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) On the directions of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, a landmark move to combat illiteracy in Pakistan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT), with the support of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), has announced the launch of the ‘Each One Teaches One’ (EOTO) initiative under the Prime Minister’s Roshan Pakistan – National Literacy Drive.

This groundbreaking program aims to eradicate illiteracy and empower citizens across Pakistan by mobilizing students from schools, colleges, and universities to serve as literacy teachers, said a press release on Tuesday.

The EOTO initiative, meticulously designed and led by the National Commission for Human Development under the Ministry of FE&PT, also aims to harness the potential of Pakistan’s youth by engaging students from schools, colleges, and universities as literacy teachers.

The Secretary’s vision is to empower citizens across Pakistan through education, thereby contributing to the country’s broader development objectives.

The Each One Teaches One initiative aims to reduce illiteracy rates, enhance life skills, and create economic opportunities for participants.

The initiative targets 66,759 illiterate individuals in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), involving 185 educational institutions (150 schools and 35 colleges) and approximately 1,932 teachers in Phase I.

The students from Grade 9 and above in ICT schools, colleges, and universities will serve as Literacy Teachers.

Each student will be responsible for teaching illiterate individuals based on their educational level:

Grade 9th-12th (SSC-HSSC): Each One Teaches One learner.

Graduate (BA/BS): Each One Teaches Two learners.

Postgraduates: Each One Teaches Three learners.

In the first phase, EOTO is restricted to Each One Teaches One only.

The initiative follows a Ministry of Education-approved syllabus, including three urdu and one Maths book along with a Teachers Guide.

The duration of the literacy course is 12 weeks. Participating students will receive 10 marks as incentives, integrated into their curricular scheme.

The initiative will be rolled out biannually across all educational institutions in ICT, and newly literate individuals will have facilitated access to essential documents such as CNICs, driving licenses, and passports at no cost.

Focal persons and teachers will undergo comprehensive training by the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and will guide students to become effective Literacy Teachers.

The students will identify illiterate individuals within their communities to ensure targeted support.

Each participating student will receive a literacy kit to facilitate teaching and learning, and regular assessments will be conducted to gauge learner progress.

Upon course completion, learners will receive certificates from NCHD, accompanied by a letter to the Prime Minister.

Future phases will expand the initiative to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and incorporate all educational institutions under the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

The program will also involve students in distance learning courses and integrate digital literacy components.

“The Each One Teaches One initiative represents a groundbreaking effort to tackle illiteracy in Pakistan,” said Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

“By harnessing the potential of our students and educational institutions, we can create a literate and empowered society. This initiative not only fulfills our constitutional and international obligations but also paves the way for a brighter future for all Pakistanis.”