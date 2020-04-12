Education Ministry to launch TeleSchool

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is all set to launch National broadcast education channel "TeleSchool" from tomorrow.

The channel will be launched by Prime Minister, Imran Khan, a statement issued by the Education ministry said on Sunday.

The channel TelesShool would be aired through a beam provided by Pakistan Television (PTV), it added.

The purpose of airing TeleSchool is to mitigate any effect on academics and ensure that the learning continues during these declared summer vacations till 31st May.

The channel will broadcast carefully developed content for class 1 to 12 from 8am to 6pm everyday.

The content so developed has been aligned with students learning objectives of the major subjects of the curriculum prevalent across the Country.

The content has been sequenced by the official from Federal Directorate of Education(FDE) and few educational digital content development platforms provided support on pro bono basis.

The channel TeleSchool, broadcast by ptv will be available on settallite, terrestrial and cable networks ensuring that 95% of Pak population is able to access the content. It was a thought through exercise in last three weeks., the statement said.