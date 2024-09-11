Education Ministry To Organise Girls' Sports Carnival From Oct 17-19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced the Girls' Sports Carnival, a three-day event that will take place from October 17th to 19th in Islamabad.
According to the Education Ministry, the carnival aims to promote sports among girls and provide a platform for them to showcase their talents.
Sharing the key highlights of the event, the ministry said that 5000 girls from across Pakistan, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, will participate in various individual and team sports.
The selections will be made from all provinces to ensure representation from every corner of the country. However, the event will be held in Islamabad, with top-notch facilities and infrastructure in place.
The official sources said that the Ministry of Federal Education is committed to empowering girls through sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.
The sports events to be held in the carnival including Track and Field, Basketball, Football,
Volleyball, Table Tennis, Badminton and Tennis.
The objectives of the carnival are to promote sports among girls and encourage them to participate in physical activities and to provide a platform for girls to showcase their talents and skills.
The another objective of the sports events is to foster a sense of competition and teamwork among participants and to promote national unity.
