Education Ministry To Organize First-ever `Career Fest' For Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has planned to organize the first-ever Career Fest for the students of schools and colleges from March 11-13.

According to the FDE, the Career Fest will be held at Pak China Friendship Center and include One-On-One Career Counseling, Career Guidance Seminars, 30+ local and International Stalls, Book Fair, Scholarship Pavilion, Ideas Exhibition and food Court.

This will be a great and unique opportunity for kids to get oriented about numerous fields they have ahead of them as well as help broaden their scope beyond traditional professional lines.

The event will also pay special focus on inspiring young girls to pursue highly coveted and respectable professions.

Around 50+ higher education institutions and organizations, from all spectrums of professional circles, will participate and set up orientation stalls.

The prominent speakers will deliver talk for motivating young students to pursue their careers with passion, and diversify their prospects immensely. The speakers include Dr. Amjad Saqib Chairman Akhuwat, Samr Minallah Social Worker, Wahaj Siraj, CEO Nayatel; Kaleem Imam, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Narctotics Control; Fahad Husain. Eminent Journalist; Arshad Mahmood. Arts and Culture; Faisal Dar, Liver Surgeon;-Mumtaz Zahra  Baloch. Ambassador; Haris chaudhary, CEO Universal Service Fund; Javed Malik, Country Program Director, Malala Fund; Dr. Mariam Chugtai, Educationist; Javed Hassan, Chairman NAVTTC  and Dr. Shahan, National Debating champion/ Motivational Speaker and many others.

