Education Ministry To Promote Public Speaking Skills Among Youth

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will launch the "Empowering Voices, Shaping Futures" campaign to promote public speaking skills among Pakistani youth.

Led by the President of the Oxford Debating Union, Israr Khan, the campaign aims to empower youth with essential public speaking skills for personal and professional growth.

According to the education ministry, the campaign will also enhance confidence, critical thinking, and effective communication among youth. However, under the campaign, the ministry will implement a national launch event, social media campaign, public speaking workshops, debates and regional competitions

The campaign seeks to unlock the potential of Pakistan's youth and shape a brighter future for the country.

