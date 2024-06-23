Education Ministry To Promote Public Speaking Skills Among Youth
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will launch the "Empowering Voices, Shaping Futures" campaign to promote public speaking skills among Pakistani youth.
Led by the President of the Oxford Debating Union, Israr Khan, the campaign aims to empower youth with essential public speaking skills for personal and professional growth.
According to the education ministry, the campaign will also enhance confidence, critical thinking, and effective communication among youth. However, under the campaign, the ministry will implement a national launch event, social media campaign, public speaking workshops, debates and regional competitions
The campaign seeks to unlock the potential of Pakistan's youth and shape a brighter future for the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Abbottabad chairs meeting to ensure Muharram 2024 security3 minutes ago
-
PTDC launches campaign to promote responsible tourism on mountains3 minutes ago
-
IAG to organise reference in memory of Mansoor Rahi on June 283 minutes ago
-
50,000 school students to benefit from 'Digital School on Wheel' project3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures against heat wave13 minutes ago
-
PM’s aide lauds Punjab CM for enforcing plastic ban, urges others to follow suit13 minutes ago
-
Monsoon rains in Punjab from July 123 minutes ago
-
KP Governor underlines need of development of health sector on modern lines23 minutes ago
-
Female drug peddler held23 minutes ago
-
Zartaj Gul appointed SIC’s parliamentary leader in NA23 minutes ago
-
Police officials meet organizers of majalis, processions23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities concerned to finalise arrangements for Monsoon23 minutes ago