Education Ministry To Promote Reading Culture In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Education Ministry to promote reading culture in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training endeavors to promote Reading Culture in Pakistan, said Hameed Khan Niazi Deputy Secretary (Admin).

Talking to APP, Mr Niazi stated that the Federal Ministry for Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) is all set to hold a three-day National Level Conference on reading and literacy, titled "Today's Readers, Tomorrow's Learners," along with Book and Foundational Learning Festival.

These events are set to take place in Islamabad on the 25th, 26th, and 27th of November.

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi has aimed that the three days events would be full of learning and knowledge for the books lovers.

Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry expected that the events would not only foster a reading culture and enhancing foundational literacy skills but also provide an opportunity to engage with renowned educationists in enlightening discussions.

Mr. Niazi who also lead Directorate General Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) termed the events a unique opportunity where renowned educationists will lead insightful discussions on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

He further expressed that leading education providers will deliver short 'Lightning Talks,' addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning.

A platform showcasing new book releases, stalls focusing on Reading Challenges and Solutions in Foundational Learning, interactive theatre, captivating storytelling sessions, and much more are being planned.

Two BECS students who got admitted in medical colleges will receive distinction awards, and 50 BECS teachers along with all officers will participate in the festival to watch, observe and learn from the different programs of the festival.

