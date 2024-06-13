Education Ministry To Start Advance Learner Course For ICT Colleges
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced to start an advance learner course
for Grade 9, 10, 11, and 12 students to ensure a smooth transition and a strong foundation for new students of
Islamabad Colleges.
According to the Education Ministry, this program will run for the whole month of July.
Sharing the key highlights of the programme, the ministry said that best teachers have been identified for English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
Additional salary for teaching faculty has also been finalised for this purpose.
Our commitment is to providing the best academic ecosystem for our students. we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our students receive the best possible support and resources to excel in their academic journey, the ministry said.
The ministry is also inviting students from private schools to join this exciting initiative.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits university of Gujranwala, reviews construction work3 minutes ago
-
SSP for beefing up security during Eid-ul-Azha3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 9b for livestock sector3 minutes ago
-
Highlights: Punjab Budget for FY 2024-2513 minutes ago
-
DSP, son among three detained for robbery at pan shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal13 minutes ago
-
Govt takes initiatives to assist underprivileged segment of society: Rana Ihsan23 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi meets Bilawal Bhutto23 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates exhibition of Shanzah Noorin artworks23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates library established in 100 year old building33 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review performance of price control magistrates43 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations: DC pledges safe, disease-free cattle markets43 minutes ago
-
PML-N has proven track record of pulling economy out of crisis: Dar43 minutes ago