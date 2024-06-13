Education ministry to start advance learner course for ICT colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced to start an advance learner course

for Grade 9, 10, 11, and 12 students to ensure a smooth transition and a strong foundation for new students of

Islamabad Colleges.

According to the Education Ministry, this program will run for the whole month of July.

Sharing the key highlights of the programme, the ministry said that best teachers have been identified for English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Additional salary for teaching faculty has also been finalised for this purpose.

Our commitment is to providing the best academic ecosystem for our students. we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our students receive the best possible support and resources to excel in their academic journey, the ministry said.

The ministry is also inviting students from private schools to join this exciting initiative.