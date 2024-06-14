Education Ministry To Start Advance Learner Course For ICT Colleges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced to start advanced learner course for Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 students to ensure a smooth transition and a strong foundation for new students of Islamabad Colleges.
According to the Education Ministry, this program will run for the whole month of July.
Sharing the key highlights of the programme, the ministry said that the best teachers have been identified for English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.
Additional salary for teaching faculty has also been finalized for this purpose.
"Our commitment is to provide the best academic ecosystem for our students. we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure our students receive the best possible support and resources to excel in their academic journey", the ministry said.
The ministry is also inviting students from private schools to join this exciting initiative.
P:qsr/X:ftp/L:san/E:san/I:drs/R:drs
\778
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held with narcotics9 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper fined for refusing to submit fine, bullying magistrate9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves Rs3.056 trillion budget for next fiscal year 2024-259 minutes ago
-
High prices of animals push people towards ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’49 minutes ago
-
Five-day training workshop on freedom of expression and reporting skills concludes1 hour ago
-
Dera Police busted gang of inter-provincial robbers1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today1 hour ago
-
Google team to visit Pakistan soon for cooperation in education, tech field1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 1784 kg drugs; arrests eight accused2 hours ago
-
Chairman PTA meets with head of APAC, GSMA2 hours ago
-
Fake milk production unit unearthed2 hours ago
-
Federal budget a step towards country's self reliance: Ikhtiar Wali2 hours ago