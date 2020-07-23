Education Ministry upgrading learning standards to ensure equal education for all

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is committed to upgrade learning standards to ensure equal and quality education for all.

All provincial governments and stakeholders are made part of consultations to have national cohesion, the official sources told APP on Thursday.

The sources further said that national conference on Single National Curriculum was being organized on regular base to review the day to day development of the new curriculum.

During the meetings, the issues related to curriculum, text books and learning standards in Pakistan are being discussed, the added.

The multi stakeholders, religious scholars, educationists, experts, international partners & organisations, working on education are making all out efforts in introducing new curriculum by next year, they informed.

The aim of the new curriculum, they said, is to end discrimination in education system and bring unity among nation.