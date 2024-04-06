Education Ministry Withdraws 'Dance For Education Program' Notification
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training and National Commission for UNESCO on Saturday while clarifying the news items published in some section of media and shared on social media, stated that neither the Ministry nor the Pakistan National Commission for UNESCO directed or organized the Dance for Education program.
In a clarification issued on Saturday, it is stated that Education Ministry did not make it compulsory for schools to participate in 'Dance for education Program'; rather, it was circulated solely for informational purposes regarding UNESCO's international initiatives.
The clarification letter further said that Dance for Education program, is part of a broader campaign aimed at emphasizing the importance of education worldwide. The letter issued earlier is hereby withdrawn, and any resulting misunderstanding is sincerely regretted, it added.
It is worth mentioning here that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO), plays a crucial role in promoting peace and security through international cooperation in education, science, culture, and communication.
One of its initiatives, the Dance for Education program, is part of a broader campaign aimed at emphasizing the importance of education worldwide. Through this program, UNESCO collaborates with countries from around the world to enhance cultural exchange and educational opportunities, underscoring the transformative power of education in shaping societies.
The initiative is the part of Arts for Transformative Education: A Guide for Teachers from the UNESCO Associated Schools Network." This guide encourages educators to harness the transformative power of the arts through the research-backed Arts for Transformative Education model.
The Pakistan National Commission for UNESCCO under the leadership of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will continue to work for development of education in Pakistan, the clarification letter added.
