Education Ministry’s Free Courses In Foreign Languages Begin In Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The free six-month certificate courses in foreign languages has commenced for the first batch in Islamabad with more than 1,000 students from public sector schools in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) embarked on a new academic journey.
The initiation has been taken by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training in collaboration with resource persons from NUML University, said a news release.
“The inaugural batch will offer courses in German, Japanese, and Chinese languages.”
The initiative is aimed to equip students with valuable language skills, enhancing their future academic and career prospects in an increasingly globalized world.
