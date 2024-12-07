Education Must Be Prioritized Over Politics: Nazir Ahmad Abbasi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Revenue and Estate, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi Saturday has called for urgent action to promote education beyond political and constituency boundaries.He emphasized the need to work on a war footing to ensure quality education and moral development for students.
Addressing the teachers, during the prize distribution ceremony of middle school sports competitions at Government High School Jhangi, Abbasi highlighted the pivotal role of educators, stating, "Teaching is the profession of prophets." He urged teachers to focus not only on academic excellence but also on the moral upbringing of students to help build a society free from injustice and corruption.
Abbasi further emphasized the importance of sports and extracurricular activities, urging teachers to keep students away from the unnecessary use of mobile phones. He called on educators to encourage students to actively participate in physical activities, as these help develop both mental and physical abilities.
The middle school sports competitions, which were held across the Abbottabad district from November 9 to November 21, 2024, saw the participation of 80 middle schools. Students competed in a variety of games, including cricket, PT (physical training), hockey, football, basketball, and several other sports.
The prize distribution ceremony was attended by Deputy District Education Officer (DDEO) Nasir Ahmad, officials from the Department of Education, XEN Abbottabad, local representatives, teachers and a large number of students.
While presenting prizes to the top-performing students, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi emphasized that Pakistan is the only country in the world founded in the name of religion. He stressed the need for collective efforts for its progress and development. Addressing the students, he advised them to pursue education with hard work, dedication and honesty, while also calling on teachers to play an active role in the academic and moral development of students.
