Education Must For Human Development: Naseebullah Mari

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Education must for human development: Naseebullah Mari

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari on Tuesday said that education was important for human development and it was a fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan to get an education.

He expressed these views on the occasion of World Education Day saying that education had a deep connection with the country's economic and social development.

He said that without any investment in human resource, no country could achieve sustainable economic development as education was the most effective means of reducing poverty.

