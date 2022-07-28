UrduPoint.com

Education Must Help Build Students' Character Also: Prof Abdul Manan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Education must help build students' character also: Prof Abdul Manan

The purpose of school and college education is not only preparing students for the academic exams but also building their character to make them responsible citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The purpose of school and college education is not only preparing students for the academic exams but also building their character to make them responsible citizens.

This was stated by Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram while addressing a training workshop here on Thursday. He said co-curricular and extracurricular activities were part and parcel of academic education at the Unique Institutes. He said aesthetics distinguishes humans from animals, and teachers at the Unique institutes make special efforts to polish creative and aesthetic qualities among students.

The chairman said that students must be provided with all opportunities to exhibit their natural and creative capabilities, so that they could decide about their future endeavours.

He said the Unique institutes organise book reading, article writing, speech delivery, stage performances and quiz competitions on regular basis to polish students' abilities and promote healthy competition trends among them.

Various lectures were delivered for training of students during the event. A question answer session was also held. At the end of the workshop, a documentary was also shown to the participants.

The event was attended among others by Unique Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Manager Promotions sports & Admin Prof Riazul Haq, teachers, students and parents.

