Education networking system to be improved in merged tribal area: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah has said that private education system and the government educational institutions would be improved to impart quality education to the tribal youth in the merged areas.

He said this while holding a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the network of private educational institutions “Dar Arqam Schools System Pakistan” and Chairman of Al-Ghazali Education Foundation, Waqas Jafari who called on him at his office in the Civil Secretariat here here Friday.

The meeting discussed in detail ways and means for the improvement of the education systems in the merged tribal areas. The caretaker minister along with the delegation discussed various proposals regarding the improvement of the education system in the province, especially in the merged districts. Provincial President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Khalid Waqas Chamkani was also present.

The minister and the head of private educational institutions deliberated on the possibilities of expanding the network of the above-mentioned schools in the merged districts and also discussed the matters of public private partnership proposal for some government educational institutions in the same districts.

In the meeting, the minister said that the provincial government was considering several useful proposals to maintain the high quality of 10 governor model schools, established in the merged districts and to run them in a better manner, including referring them to the private sector through public-private partnership.

He said that if the said school system wanted to have a partnership in these institutions in this regard, they should forward their formal proposal in this regard. He also assured all possible support from the government in the expansion of franchises of best private schools in the merged districts and said that this offer was for all groups of best and reputable schools.

During the meeting, Waqas Jafari expressed his willingness to the caretaker minister’s offer and assured the provision of possible services on behalf of his institution in this regard.