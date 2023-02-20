Education obligatory for all:Secretary Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan

UrduPoint.com

Secretary Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan on Monday said that it was the duty of all to acquire knowledge, which consisted of two types Farz-e-Ain and Farz-e-Kifaya

Secretary Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan on Monday said that it was the duty of all to acquire knowledge, which consisted of two types Farz-e-Ain and Farz-e-Kifaya.

He said that the purpose of education was to prepare a person with the best ways to live a good life in the world so that he could use modern means to live a good life.

He expressed these views while addressing a workshop in BISE Mardan , the topic of which was creating innovation in marking and assessment for training and education.

Higher authorities of Education Department from District Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera and the representatives of the private sector also attended the workshop.

The aim of the workshop was to create awareness among the public and to improve the scoring and assessment system to bring out their potential among students so that they could enhance their thinking and creativity.

Arshad Khan said in order to get good education and training, it was very important that knowledge was imparted in one's mother tongue so that it could be understood in a better way and he could express his thoughts correctly.

He urged the participants to provide the students with good academic knowledge as well as focus on acquiring technical education so that in future they could lead an independent economic life under self-employment.

He said that in the present era, the biggest obstacle in the acquisition of knowledge was the knowledge of the language for education, but during the coronavirus, this experience was successful through modern technology and the use of the internet, distance education, i.e. online.

BISE Mardan, Chairman Farid Ahmed Khattak and other participants also spoke and highlighted the modern methods of education and assessment including the acquisition of education.

