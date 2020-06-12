Education of children collective responsibility of nation: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said children were asset of the nation and it was collective responsibility of all to educate the younger generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said children were asset of the nation and it was collective responsibility of all to educate the younger generation.

In a message on the occasion of Child Labour Day, he said, "children are our future and we have to protect rights of the children to ensure their better future." He said a suitable environment was necessary for the education, training and mental and physical fitness of the children.

The younger generation had the capacity to change fortune of the nation and they needed love and attention to grow, he added.

He said the present government was undertaking legislation to curb child labour.

The government was taking measures to alleviate poverty, he said and resolved to continue the work to provide equal opportunities and education facilities to children.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said protection of the rights of children was a high priority for the government.

The government would ensure implementation of laws that preserve rights of children, he added.