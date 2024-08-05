Education Office Dera Organizes Ceremony To Mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The education Office (Female) Dera Ismail Khan organized a ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir and monsoon plantation drive at Government Girls Primary school Shirazi here Monday. District Education Officer (Female) Syeda Anjum was the chief guest of the ceremony which was held under the supervision of Sub-Division Education Officer (Female) Dera, Sameena Shehnaz.
Both the officers planted saplings in the School's premises to inaugurate monsoon plantation drive.
On this occasion, the students delivered speeches highlighting and condemning the Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The students were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against ongoing Indian brutalities in IIOJK.
The DEO and SDEO, while addressing the ceremony, also condemned the Indian government action of revoking Kashmir's special status on August 05, 2019. They said that India, through its unilateral action, disregarded International laws.
They also highlighted the importance of trees, underlining the need of maximum plantation to overcome the challenges of climate change and global warming.
They also appealed the students to actively participate in the ongoing plantation campaign.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar9 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive19 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains39 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad59 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts2 hours ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider2 hours ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial2 hours ago