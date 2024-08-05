Education Office Dera organizes ceremony to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The education Office (Female) Dera Ismail Khan organized a ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir and monsoon plantation drive at Government Girls Primary school Shirazi here Monday. District Education Officer (Female) Syeda Anjum was the chief guest of the ceremony which was held under the supervision of Sub-Division Education Officer (Female) Dera, Sameena Shehnaz.

Both the officers planted saplings in the School's premises to inaugurate monsoon plantation drive.

On this occasion, the students delivered speeches highlighting and condemning the Indian atrocities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The students were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against ongoing Indian brutalities in IIOJK.

The DEO and SDEO, while addressing the ceremony, also condemned the Indian government action of revoking Kashmir's special status on August 05, 2019. They said that India, through its unilateral action, disregarded International laws.

They also highlighted the importance of trees, underlining the need of maximum plantation to overcome the challenges of climate change and global warming.

They also appealed the students to actively participate in the ongoing plantation campaign.

APP/akt