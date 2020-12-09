Education Officer arrested for bribery

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Karachi East Wednesday arrested Taluka education Officer (TEO) Jamshed Town Zakir Bhurghuri for bribery over complaint of his colleague.

According to a news release, the ACE team raided the office of TEO Jamshed Town in the presence of Judicial Magistrate East and arrested Zakir Bhurghuri for taking bribe.

Zakir had demanded bribe of Rs 20,000 from his colleague Office Assistant Azhar Bhutto.

Azhar Bhutto had lodged a complaint with the ACE stating that Taluka Education Officer Zahid Bhurghuri was demanding Rs 20,000 for issuance of his relieving order as he was transferred to another town.

The ACE team raided the office of TEO Jamshed Town and arrested the accused after recovering Rs 20000 from the accused Taluka Education Officer Jamshed Town Zakir Bhurghuri.