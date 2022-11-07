UrduPoint.com

Education Officers Boycott Of Flood Survey May Cause Delay Compensation To Effectees

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Education Monitoring Authority employees on Monday announced to boycott the flood survey throughout the province till the fulfillment of their demands.

The officials of the education department had started negotiation with the employees of the education monitoring authority but were not accepted.

Due to the protest of education monitoring officers, the provision of aid and compensations to the flood affected people would be further delayed.

