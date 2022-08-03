Education officers directed to submit progress report on enrollment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the authorities for uploading of the data of ongoing enrollment campaigns on a daily basis and asked District education Officers (DEOs) to submit weekly progress reports.

In case of poor performance, the concerned DEO and principal/head master will face proceedings under E&D Rules.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting regarding enrollment drive here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Education, Mutasimbillah Shah, Additional Secretary Reforms, Asfandyar Khattak, Managing Director (MD) Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), Kabir Khan Afridi, Director IT and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The provincial minister further directed charging of no fee from both boys' and girls' students and directed tasking responsibilities to all staffers of the Education Department offices to make the drive successful and deliver the message to the doorstep of every house.

During the briefing the provincial minister was informed that so far about 2,00,000 children have been enrolled in schools, which also include 73,000 promoted students.

He directed for special focus on the newly merged districts, so the out of school children could be attracted towards the schools. He also directed the Private Schools Regulatory Authority to present the data of enrollment in private schools in the next meeting and take various steps to register the maximum number of schools and close unregistered schools forthwith.

The provincial minister further directed holding weekly meetings of the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) level review meetings regarding enrollment to make the monitoring system further effective.

The provincial minister was also briefed by the authorities of the Textbook board regarding the provision of textbooks and told that books have been supplied to schools opened wherever and book supply to the schools of the remaining areas would be completed before their opening.