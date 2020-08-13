Education offices, schools to hold flag hoisting ceremonies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :District Education Authority (DEA) Multan has issued instructions to all the education officials and public schools to hold separate flag hoisting ceremonies at their respective offices and schools to celebrate 73rd Independence Day.

However, no student would be allowed as part of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their safety against coronavirus.

Only schools' heads, teaching and administration staff would attend the flag hoisting ceremonies with full observance of SOPs.

CEO DEA Multan has asked all the officials including DEOs, deputy DEOs, and heads of all public schools to hoist national flags at their respective offices and schools on Aug 14, an official of DEA said.