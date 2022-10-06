UrduPoint.com

Education Officials Discuss School Education ADP Schemes

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 06:55 PM

The conference of DPIs, Divisional Directors, Additional Directors and CEOs of Education was held at its South Punjab Secretariat to review annual development schemes of School Education South Punjab and other matters

Secretary School Education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar presided over the meeting in which Additional Secretaries Atta-Ul-Haq, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, deputy secretaries Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Faisal Shahzad and other officials participated.

They also discussed arrangements for School Hockey League and School Olympics, consideration of various issues and decided to conduct school hockey league from October10th.

The matters including conducting school hockey league, school Olympics, formation of teams, restoration of helpline 1234, early morning school project, teaching of Green Book in schools, plan to grow Miyawaki forest in 256 schools and other were considered during the conference.

The speed of work on the annual development schemes of school education South Punjab was also reviewed. Secretary Education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar directed CEOs to dispose of the teachers' promotion cases as early as possible.

He asked the CEOs to play their due role through teamwork to ensure promotion of games into schools, formation of teams for hockey and successful organization of school hockey league and school Olympics.

