RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Thursday said the promotion of education in line with the needs of modern era was very basic pre-requisite for an utmost development, prosperity and stronger economy of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at an inaugural ceremony of fifth annual science and arts exhibition of Punjab Group of Colleges held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government led by the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar laid special emphasis on enhancing educational facilities for students at both basic and higher levels.

He said establishment of nine new universities in Punjab was a result of governmental initiatives for promotion of education.

The minister said a number of higher education institutions awarding BS degrees had come to 79 in Punjab which was only 55 earlier.

He disclosed that Punjab government had designed capacity building training for teachers in the province for making them acquainted with latest teaching methodologies.

He continued that the following passage of a bill urdu had been made medium of education first-ever in Punjab for Primary education.

He also visited the science and arts exhibition stalls and appreciated expertise of students in preparation of scientific and artistic models.