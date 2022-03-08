Education only key to liberate, empower women: Kashmala Tariq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment Kashmala Tariq Tuesday on the eve of International Women's day said that she believes that education was key to emancipation and empowerment of women and educating of girl child was the best investment in future.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the celebration of March 8 as International Women's day is to honor and recognize the contributions women made in the world.

"I firmly believe that inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development can only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment of education to every women", she added.

She urged that women should demands their more rights rather than creating a conflict atmosphere in society, adding, women should raise their voices and report any act of abuse or violence.

The government was making all-out efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing laws and their implementations which can positively impact society, she added.

She said that education made women independent and helped them to achieve their dreams, adding, the issue of harassment of women at workplace was a sensitive matter and ombudsman was dealing this matter effectively with the complaints, but there was need for creating more awareness and training of women.

"On Women's day, we pay tribute to every women who stood steadfastly beside the men in the struggle for country's progress", she added.

We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring women a secure and enabling environment to play their rightful role in our nation's development," she mentioned.