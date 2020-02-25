Education only way to achieve speedy progress: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that education was the only way to achieve progress and nations investing in education sector were briskly moved on their path of attaining progress.

Aslam Iqbal expressed these views while addressing a prize distribution ceremony of a private school held at Alhamra Hall on Tuesday. Later, he distributed prizes among the position holder students.

He said that children were guarantors of bright future of the nation and provision of resources for imparting education to them was not burden rather a fruitful investment.

He said that Punjab government had made promotion of education its foremost priority and taken concrete measures to for education in every nook and corner of the province.

"Private sector is playing an important role in educating children of the nation", he added.

Aslam Iqbal maintained that imparting moral training was also essential along with giving education to the children so that they could become useful citizens of the society.

Minister said that developed societies had achieved the path of progress and prosperity by imparting quality education and training to their new generation. "We have to performour moral and social responsibility in order to give better education and training to ourchildren," he concluded.