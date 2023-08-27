QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Chinese government has shown a special interest in improving the education system in Gwadar.

A handout issued by the DGPR on Sunday said a meeting was held between District Officer Education Gwadar, General Manager Administration of Gwadar Port, Mr. Zhao Yaoding and Mr. Jerry Stunt, General Manager Administration.

In the meeting, the progress of the ongoing projects with the cooperation of China in Gwadar schools was reviewed.

A package plan was presented by the District Education Office Gwadar for 1200 students of Gwadar district, which was approved by the Chinese authorities.

The implementation of this project will be started in September.

Mr. Zhao Yaoding said that he will fully cooperate with the development of the education system in Gwadar.