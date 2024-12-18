Education Paves Way For Progress: UoS VC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas said on Wednesday
that education was not just a mean to obtain degrees, but a light that illuminates an
individual's life and paves the path to progress and prosperity for the nations.
Addressing the graduates at the second day of the 11th Convocation at the University
of Sargodha (UoS), he said that you were going into practical life now. As ambassadors
of the University of Sargodha, your (graduates) contribution to society would reflect
the image of the institution.
He further said: "Our faith does not allow despair, and we are encouraged to face
challenges with hope and resolve". As you complete your education, remember
that wherever you go, never forget your identity and country, he said and added
that progress of a nation and its future was shaped by its youth.
Parliamentary Secretary Energy Mansoor Azam Sindhu who was chief guest of the ceremony, spoke
about integrity and honesty in professional life.
He remarked that a person who works with honesty
always rises above those who indulge in dishonesty, "our religion teaches us not to give in to despair,
and we must work hard with sincerity and integrity".
He also emphasized the crucial role of youth in the progress and development of a nation. He encouraged
the graduates to uphold the values of honesty and commitment, stressing that their actions today would
shape the nation's future.
During the 2nd day of the convocation, degrees were awarded to general graduates of the Faculty
of Arts and Humanities, and the Faculty of Sciences.
Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Additional Controller
Examinations Dr Rehana Ilyas and deans of eight faculties were also present.
