Open Menu

Education Paves Way For Progress: UoS VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Education paves way for progress: UoS VC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas said on Wednesday

that education was not just a mean to obtain degrees, but a light that illuminates an

individual's life and paves the path to progress and prosperity for the nations.

Addressing the graduates at the second day of the 11th Convocation at the University

of Sargodha (UoS), he said that you were going into practical life now. As ambassadors

of the University of Sargodha, your (graduates) contribution to society would reflect

the image of the institution.

He further said: "Our faith does not allow despair, and we are encouraged to face

challenges with hope and resolve". As you complete your education, remember

that wherever you go, never forget your identity and country, he said and added

that progress of a nation and its future was shaped by its youth.

Parliamentary Secretary Energy Mansoor Azam Sindhu who was chief guest of the ceremony, spoke

about integrity and honesty in professional life.

He remarked that a person who works with honesty

always rises above those who indulge in dishonesty, "our religion teaches us not to give in to despair,

and we must work hard with sincerity and integrity".

He also emphasized the crucial role of youth in the progress and development of a nation. He encouraged

the graduates to uphold the values of honesty and commitment, stressing that their actions today would

shape the nation's future.

During the 2nd day of the convocation, degrees were awarded to general graduates of the Faculty

of Arts and Humanities, and the Faculty of Sciences.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Additional Controller

Examinations Dr Rehana Ilyas and deans of eight faculties were also present.

Related Topics

Education Sargodha Progress University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

2 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

14 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

32 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

47 minutes ago
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

2 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

3 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan