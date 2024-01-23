Education Plays Crucial Role In Promotion Of Peace, Progress
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:05 PM
Education plays a crucial role in the promotion of peace and progress while working for comprehensive and equal educational standards is a societal responsibility
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Education plays a crucial role in the promotion of peace and progress while working for comprehensive and equal educational standards is a societal responsibility.
Secretary of school Education (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Ubaid Ullah Khokhar stated this in a message on World Education Day.
He highlighted the significance of education in the global context, emphasizing the right of everyone to free and compulsory Primary education under Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 25(A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.
Dr. Khokhar stated that recognizing the vital role of education in peace and progress is paramount, especially considering the escalating violence, discrimination, and conflicts worldwide.
He further emphasized that this year's theme, "Learning for Sustainable Peace," underscores the mission to advance peace and development through education.
The Secretary mentioned practical initiatives taken by the SED South Punjab to adorn underprivileged children and youth with quality education, including the initiation of projects to impart skills through transgender schools and morning shift schools for marginalized communities – a first in South Punjab.
Additionally, he highlighted the collaboration with UNESCO to introduce "Children's Green Book" teaching in schools.
He affirmed the commitment of the SED to continue its efforts in education, training, and fostering a socially responsible urban environment for the new generation, aligned with the aspirations of peace and progress.
