Education policy for madrassas discussed on 3rd day of workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :On the third day of the high-level consultative meeting on Education Policy-2021 directed by the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), scholars from different madrassas participated.

The new education policy and the up-gradation of madrassas and modern sciences were discussed. Focal Person Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain, Chairman Department of Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that the participants appreciated the upgrading of madrassas in line with national aspirations and government policy.

He said the scholars appreciated the prudent leadership of Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in organizing this session on behalf of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The establishment of a model madrassa at the university was discussed on the occasion. The curriculum for Computer Science, English and Mathematics in madrassas and the provision of teachers for these subjects were discussed. Special training programs for madrassa teachers were also discussed.

Final recommendations will be sent to the Ministry of Education.