Education; Priority Of PTI Govt: Amin Aslam

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday said government is according priority to education sector and for the purpose maximum available resources are being utilized.

He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Govt. College For Women Hazro as chief guest.

On the occasion Deputy Director Colleges Professor Usman Siddiqui , Asstt Commissioner Maleeha Aeesaar , Malik Ejaz of Saidan , faculty and students of the college, parents and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

He said in this college more than 1300 students were studying which provided an ample proof that people of the area are giving priority to women education.

Malik Amin said concerned authorities would be approached to remove shortage of teaching staff and shortage of class rooms in the college and said that the problem of drinking water has already been resolved.

He added that he was proud of the students who got top positions in curricular and co-curricular activities in the district, division and provincial levels and the credit went to the faculty of the college, parents and the students as well.

The advisor said, women constitute 50 percent of the population and must come forward to play their role in development of the country.

He assured the students that all possible facilities would be provided to them to ensure quality education.

Earlier, Deputy Director Colleges Prof. Usman Siddiqui and Principal Mrs Rana and students gave a warm welcome to Advisor to Malik Amin Aslam. Latter Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam gave away trophies and prizes to the position holders.

