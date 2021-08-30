UrduPoint.com

Education Process Resumed In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Education process resumed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :After long vacations which enforced by Sindh Government to meet the challenges of COVID-19, the education process has been resumed in all education institutions of Hyderabad district under observation of standard operating procedures by the government.

Special arrangements from managements concerned were witnessed after re-opening of schools from Monday. The guards allowed the students to enter the school premises after following the SOPs set by the government which including wearing of masks, sanitizing hands and maintaining social distancing.

