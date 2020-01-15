Education process starts in Malala Yousafzai Elementary school USA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Education process has started in a School of USA state Texas named on Malala Yousafzai

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Education process has started in a School of USA state Texas named on Malala Yousafzai.According to media reports , USA consulate in Lahore tweeted and also shared school page picture on twitter.American Consulate said that Elementary School Ford Bed County has been named on Malala Yousafzai and education process has also been started.

This school will promote Malala education and tolerance mission, consulate added.A committee was formed to select name for the School in which teachers, students, parents, staff and board members were included.100 Names were suggested and Malala name was selected for the school while there was a vote on suggesting name for the school and Malala got more vote.The said education institution has been named as � Malala Yousafzai Elementary � .