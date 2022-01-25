UrduPoint.com

Education Process To Continue In Schools: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Education process to continue in schools: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that educational institutions would not be closed in the province and education process would continue.

Chairing a meeting relating to education institutions in wake of corona, he directed the concerned officials and parents to complete vaccination of children in private schools.

He said that vaccination of children above twelve years would start from February 1st and would continue till February 16.

He said that those educational institutions would be closed where vaccination ratio of students would be below 99 percent, adding that action would be taken against administration of those schools following the directives of NCOC.

He also directed the education authorities to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedure and monitor vaccination process in schools.

