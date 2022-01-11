Education projects in Mardan district be completed timely: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the education authorities to complete the ongoing education projects in Mardan district at the earliest.

He said that the tender process of all the approved projects should be expedited and PC-1 of new projects should be sent for review.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a review meeting of education projects in Mardan District.

Provincial Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Muhammad Atif Khan, Members of Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toro, Tufail Anjum, Abdul Salam Afridi and District Education Officer Mardan, Chief Planning Officer and other officials attended the meeting.

Shahram Khan Tarakai directed to complete all necessary works including estimates of Government Primary school Mistriabad, Government Primary School Bago Banda, Government Primary School Sarband, Government Primary School Baroch and Government Primary School Machai and send them next week for further action.

He said that besides primary schools, construction and upgradation projects of middle and higher secondary schools in Mardan district would be started soon.

Provincial Minister for food Muhammad Atif Khan directed the concerned education officials and members of the Provincial Assembly to select the priority projects together with the representatives and official concerned of the Department of Communications and Construction and complete all the work at their part.

Food Minister Muhammad Atif Khan inquired about the vacancies of class-four in male and female schools in Mardan district and was informed that the vacancies would be advertised soon after fulfilling legal requirements.

The MPAs apprised the Minister of Education of the education-related problems in their constituency, for which Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai issued a directive for their resolution.

In addition, Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai directed the officials of the Education Department to complete the process of recruitment of temporary teachers through parent teachers' councils as soon as possible.

He also chaired another meeting which attended by Secretary Education Yahya Akhonzada, Special Secretary Education Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, MD Private Schools Regulatory Authority Ahmed Zeb, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, he directed the authorities concerned to take steps for implementation of the Halka Basta Act in all private and government schools. He directed that legal action be taken against private schools which were not teaching a single national curriculum.