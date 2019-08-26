Education projects to be completed on time: Khusroo Bakhtiar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar on Monday said that government was determined to complete all projects pertaining to Ministry of Education and Higher Education Commission on time for promoting education in the country.

While, talking to Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood who called on him, Khusroo Bakhtiar assured full cooperation of Planning Ministry in timely completion of on-going projects of the Ministry of Education.

The minister also appreciated the new initiatives of Ministry of Education and HEC for promoting quality education across the country.

Khusroo Bakhtiar said that effective use of modern technology would help resolve current challenges facing the country.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood informed that the present government had taken practical steps towards introducing a uniform syllabus in the country.

Deputy Chariman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri, Members Planning Commission and senior officers of both the ministries also attended the meeting.