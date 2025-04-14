Open Menu

Education Provides Guidelines For A Successful Life: RD, AIOU

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Regional Director (RD), Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Hyderabad Campus, Syed Ata Hussain Musavi on Monday said that Education had pivotal role in an individual’ s life as it provided guideline for a successful life.

While addressing a training workshop here at private school, he said education was basic right of every person.

The RD said that AIOU was playing important role to provide education to people of remote area at their doorsteps in the country.

He that the university had been considered an important educational institute of Asian and its students were playing vital role in development of the region.

Musavi said that students were a future asset of the country.

APP/amn/378

