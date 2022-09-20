Education reforms aim to ensure quality education: CM

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting on education reforms and issues of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :

Speaking at the meeting, the chief minister said KP government was not abolishing any education board in the province.

There is no truth in the media reports that regional boards are being abolished, he added.

"We believe in reforms in the education sector to ensure quality education to our future generation", he said.

He said reforms aiming at elimination of discrimination in examinations and marking systems is essential for providing quality education.

He said that all regional education boards will continue to work independently.

