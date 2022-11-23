UrduPoint.com

Education Revolution In GB Going Strong: Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Wednesday termed recruitment of blended learning specialists as significant step to education revolution in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

He said the recruitment of 34 blended learning specialists for all Higher Secondary Schools has been completed and training spearheaded by TeleTaleem, the country leaders in blended learning, to start from 27th of November, said an official statement.

He said the hardware procurement orders have also been placed and the first servers were being preloaded with educational content.

CS GB said the first blended learning center of excellence would be ready by 1st week of December in Gilgit to be followed by 33 others all across GB by the end of the year.

