Education sans moral values meaningless: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Terming education without moral values as meaningless, President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called upon the country's youth to adopt hard work and honesty as essential principles to make Pakistan prosperous.

The President was addressing 132 position-holders of intermediate examinations from 28 education boards from across the country, who visited the Aiwan-e-Sadr as participants of the 15th National Summer Camp.

The National Summer Camp was organized by Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) under the auspices of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to acknowledge the achievements of meritorious youth and provide them an opportunity to visit different state institutions.

President Alvi said education needed to be supplemented by ethical values to create an environment of humanity and respect in society.

He said Pakistani nation had the potential to excel in all fields of life, however stressed that lack of discipline and corruption needed to be fixed.

The President congratulated the distinguished students for achieving top positions in examinations and urged them to always bear in mind the untiring contribution of their teachers and parents that led them to this success.

He advised the students not to consider education solely as a mean to get employment, but to bring improvement in society.

"You are the ones to reform this country as your personal good and bad will reflect out of it," he said.

The batch of students comprised 66 from Punjab's nine boards, 22 from Sindh's seven boards, 36 from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa's nine boards and five students from Balochistan's one board.

The IBCC is an autonomous body having five regional offices - each in provincial capital and Bahawalpur for South Punjab - for facilitation of the students seeking educational qualification equavilance upto higher seconday level.