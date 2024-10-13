Education secretary shows commitment to revolutionize public schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani Sunday made a strong commitment to revolutionize Islamabad's public schools, transforming them into beacons of excellence within just one year where half of the work already being completed.

In an exclusive Interview with ptv news channel, he said the government's commitment to providing quality education in public schools, equal to or even surpassing that of private institutions.

He highlighted the focus on teacher training programs and state-of-the-art art labs to bridge the gap between public and private education.

This initiative aims to empower students with the latest skills, increasing their employment opportunities and equipping them for success in the digital age, he added.

Secretary hailed a major milestone in the education sector, revealing that the transformative overhaul of public schools has led to a significant shift.

"Mostly, students from private schools are now transferring to public schools," he noted.

This remarkable reversal underscores the success of the government's initiatives, which prioritize quality education, teacher training and state-of-the-art facilities, he added.

The transformation of public schools is a significant step towards providing quality education for all, regardless of socioeconomic background, he mentioned.

Responding a query, Wani emphasized the importance of character building, hard work and patriotism, adding, students should focus on developing strong moral values and a robust work ethic.

"Character building is essential for individual success and national progress," he stressed.

Wani also encouraged students to become ambassadors of Pakistan, striving to promote a positive image of their country globally.