(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Secretary of Education for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Mutasim Ballah Shah, conducted a surprise visit to various government schools in the Swabi district, resulting in the transfer of 29 teachers to different schools. The move was made to address concerns regarding the premature closure of schools and instances of teachers taking leave without submitting proper applications. Secretary Shah also directed the transferred teachers to forfeit one day's salary.

During his visit, Secretary Shah received complaints about Government Shaheed Moazzam High School, Kadi, being closed prematurely.

In response, he ordered the transfer of 13 teachers from the school and instructed the district education officer in Swabi to issue the necessary notification for the transfers.

In addition to the transfers, all staff at Government Shaheed Moazzam High School, Kadi, were replaced, and their one day's salary was deducted. Secretary Mutasim Balla issued instructions to teachers across all government schools to adhere to specified working hours.

APP/sob/ijz/1600