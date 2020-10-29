UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Education Sector Improved By Unprecedented Steps : Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Education sector improved by unprecedented steps : Minister

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said the education sector had been improved by unprecedented steps taken by the provincial government. He was addressing a meeting at the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Thursday

He said the Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was sincerely working for the uplift of the education sector. He said the government would make heavy investment in the education sector because it was ignored during the last 70 years, adding that the government was bringing about reforms in this sector.

He also appreciated the one window system in BISE and said that this system was facilitating students and now their issues were being resolved speedily.He also visited various sections of the BISE and appreciated the work of the chairperson and her team for facilitating students.BISE Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen, Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi Shah, Controller Examinations Mrs. Shehnaz Alvi and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

